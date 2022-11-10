BOOMERANG page plan for FRIDAY, Nov. 11 – Special e-edition for Veterans Day
A1
Tease 1: MOVING ON Industry won’t appeal ruling on oil and gas leasing pause, Page A3
Tease 2: NEXT LEVEL UW, LHS student-athletes participate in fall signing day, Page B1
Tease 3: POLLUTION REPORT Wyoming is home to some of the worst coal ash contamination, Page A3
A2
A3
Power plants polluting water, WNE (photo)
Industry won’t appeal ruling on leasing pause, WNE (photo)
A1 jumps
A4
Syndicated cartoon
Newcastle editorial (Wyoming editorial)
Gillette editorial (Wyoming editorial)
Cody editorial (Wyoming editorial)
New LTE policy (first), contact boxes (to fill)
A5
Obits (TBD)
UW research center to donate to families in need, WNE
Crime and punishment briefs (in today’s blox)
Vol. 142 No. 240
A6
AP NATIONAL/WORLD WIRE (photos)
B SECTION
B1-B3 SPORTS
B4-B5 AP NATIONAL/WORLD WIRE (photos)
B6 COMICS – Note: we will have to run Friday’s puzzles with Saturday’s edition
