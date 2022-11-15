BOOMERANG page plan for WEDNESDAY, Nov. 16
A1 (send color)
Tease 1: TODAY’S PICK NASA on track for planned liftoff of moon rocket, Page A3
Tease 2: MW FOOTBALL WyoSports’ Alex Taylor ranks Mountain West teams for this week, Page B1
Tease 3: HOUSING DILEMMA Cheyenne also needs to address housing shortage, Page A8
A2 (send color)
A3 (send color)
Today’s pick: NASA’s moon rocket launch (photo)
Two jumps from front
A4 (send B&W)
Syndicated cartoon
Casper Star-Tribune editorial (Wyoming editorial)
David Adler column (Other voices)
New LTE policies/contact boxes filler
A5 (send color)
Obits (TBD)
On the record
Crime and punishment briefs (in today’s blox)
Vol. 142 No. 244
A6 (send color)
Wyoming Boys’ School jump (second photo), overflow jump to A7
A7 (send color)
Husband-wife duo-soda shop, WNE (photo)
Wyoming Boys’ School overflow jump from A6
A8
Cheyenne affordable housing, WTE (photo)
A9-A12 (Send all color) – *Trump announcement on A9 (if in time) *
AP news wire pages: National (first)/World (second)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
B SECTION
B1-B5 Sports (send B1, B2 B&W, B3-B5 color)
B6-B9 COMICS-Wed./PUZZLES-three days-Mon.-Wed. (send B&W)
B10-B12 CLASSIFIEDS (send color)
