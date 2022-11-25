BOOMERANG page plan for SATURDAY WEEKEND EDITION, Nov. 26
A1 (send color)
Tease 1: LARAMIE LIFE Albany County Drug Court graduate finds new path as EMT, Page A8
Tease 2: UW HOOPS Cowgirls basketball in action at Tiger Turkey Tip-Off in California, Page B1
Tease 3: TODAY’S PICK Ukrainian refugee family adjusts to new life in Cheyenne, Page A3
A2 (send color)
A3 (send color)
A4 (send B&W)
A5 (send color)
A6 Opinion, first opinion page (send B&W), jumps to A7
A7 more Opinion (send B&W)
A8 Community - Laramie Life (send color)
A9 Community (send color)
A10-A11 AP NATIONAL WIRE PAGES (send B&W)
A12 FULL PAGE AD (send color)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
B1-B6 Sports (B1 color, B2 B&W, B3-B6 color)
B7-B8 NATIONAL/WORLD AP WIRE (send B&W)
B9-B10 Saturday’s comics and puzzles (send B&W)
B11-B12 Classifieds (send color)
