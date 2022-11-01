BOOMERANG page plan for THURSDAY, Nov. 3
A1 (send color)
Tease 1: NOT SO FAST Bighorn Forest to drop plan to kill native sagebrush, larkspur, Page A6
Tease 2: (Sports), TALL TASK UW cornerback Cameron Stone making plays in secondary, Page B1
Tease 3 (Outdoors): Outdoors columnist Amber Travsky treks new Pole Mountain trail, Page A6
A2 (send color)
A3 (send color)
Fill top with AP health-related story
A4 (send B&W)
Syndicated cartoon
Wyoming Tribune Eagle editorial (Wyoming editorial)
Adler column (Other voices)
Letters policy (first)/contact boxes (if needed)
A5 (send color)
Obits (none)
Crime and punishment briefs (in today’s blox)
A1 jumps
Vol. 142 No. 233
A6 OUTDOORS (send color)
Travsky column-Pole Mountain trail (two photos on the front; one more for jump if room)
Bighorn forest to drop plan, WNE (photo)
Jumps to A7
A7 (send color)
Jumps from A6
Fishing Report (ad on top)
A8-A9 (send color) AP National news wire
A10 FULL PAGE AD
B SECTION
B1-B3 SPORTS (B1, B3, B4, B5 send color; B2 send B&W)
B6-B7 COMICS/PUZZLES (send B&W)
B8-B8 AP NATIONAL/WORLD NEWS WIRE (send B&W)
B10 CLASSIFIEDS (send color)
