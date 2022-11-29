BOOMERANG page plan for WEDNESDAY, Nov. 30
A1 (send color)
Tease 1: BETTER UNDERSTANDING Study in the Laramie Mountains to detail impacts of mule deer survival, Page A3
Tease 2: MW FOOTBALL WyoSports’ Alex Taylor has his final rankings for Mountain West teams, Page B1
Tease 3: STARTING IN STYLE Before-school hairstyling preps young students for the day, Page A6
A2 (send color)
A3 (send color)
Laramie Mountain-mule deer study, Staff (photo)
Jumps from front
A4 (send B&W)
Syndicated cartoon
Rich Lowry column (Other voices)
David Adler column (Other voices)
New LTE policies/contact boxes filler
A5 (send color)
Obits (TBD)
On the record
Crime and punishment briefs (in today’s blox)
Vol. 142 No. 255
A6 (send color) – hold in case of jump space issues
Before-school hairstyling preps students, WNE (two photos)
Around Wyoming briefs
A7 (send color)
Estate of late surgeon sued for medical negligence, WNE
Rock Springs man to help decorate White House, WNE
Family reunites with dog, WNE
A8-A9 (Send color)
National/World AP wire pages (photos)
A10 FULL PAGE AD
---------------------------------------------------------
B SECTION
B1-B4 Sports (send B1, B2 B&W, B3-B4 color)
B5-B8 COMICS-Wed./PUZZLES-three days-Mon.-Wed. (send B&W)
B9-B10 CLASSAIFIEDS (send color)
