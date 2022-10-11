BOOMERANG page plan for WEDNESDAY, Oct. 5
A1 (send color)
Tease 1: TODAY’S PICK Grizzly bear conflicts, removals on the decline, Page A3
Tease 2: MW FOOTBALL WyoSports’ Alex Taylor gives his ranking of conference teams, Page B1
Tease 3: EUTHANIZE OR RELEASE? The quandaries of handling captive animals, Page A6
A2 (send color)
A3 (send color)
Today’s pick: Grizzly bear conflicts, removals on the decline, WNE (photo)
Jumps from front
A4 (send B&W)
Syndicated cartoon
Lowry column (Other voices)
Goodman-Moynihan column (Other voices)
LTE policies/contact boxes filler
A5 (send color)
Obits (number TBD)
On the record
Fill with Around Wyoming briefs (in today’s blox)
Vol. 142 No. 214
A6 (send color)
Grand Teton family liaisons, WNE (photo)
Mites vs. whitetop, WNE
A7 (send color)
Euthanize or release?, WyoFile (photo)
Project Bison aims to change Wyoming’s future, WNE
A8-A12 (A8 send B&W; A9-12 send color)
AP news wire pages: National (first couple of pages)/World (following pages
B SECTION
B1-B4 (send B1 and B3 color, B2 and B4 B&W)
B5-B8 COMICS-Wed./PUZZLES-three days-Mon.-Wed. (send B&W)
B9-B12 CLASSAIFIEDS (send color)
