BOOMERANG page plan for FRIDAY, Oct. 7
A1 (send color)
Tease 1: FURTHER REVIEW Legislature’s ethics complaints rules under scrutiny, Page A3
Tease 2: Sports tease TBD, Page B1
Tease 3: (Something from the entertainment page), Page A6
A2 (send color)
A3 (send color)
Legislature’s ethics complaints rules under review, WTE (file photo, if room)
A1 jumps (photos)
A4 (send B&W)
Syndicated cartoon
Simpson column (Wyoming voices)
Buchanan column (Local voices)
Letters policy (first), contact boxes (to fill)
A5 (send color)
Obits (one, medium size)
AP wire national filler (if needed)
Vol. 142 No. 216
A6 (send Color)
AP Entertainment stories (photos)
B SECTION
B1-B3 SPORTS (B1 and B3 send color; B2 send B&W)
B4-B5 COMICES/PUZZLES (send B&W)
B6 CLASSIFIEDS (send color)
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.