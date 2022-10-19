BOOMERANG page plan for THURSDAY, Oct. 20
A1 (send color)
...RED FLAG WARNING UNTIL 7 PM FOR FWZS 418...419...429... 430... 431...432...433...436 AND 437... ...RED FLAG WARNING FOR MOST LOCATIONS IN SOUTHEAST WYOMING THURSDAY... ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 418, 429, 430, 431, 432, AND 433... ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY... The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 7 PM MDT Thursday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 418. Fire weather zones 429 through 433. * WIND...North at 15 to 25 mph with some gusts to 30 mph. Stronger west to northwest winds gusting 35 to 40 mph looking likely Thursday. * HUMIDITY...12 to 15 percent. Afternoon humidity 10 to 15 percent expected Thursday. * HAINES...4 to 5 * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&
Tease 1: TODAY’S PICK Norway agency investigates drones near key infrastructure, Page A3
Tease 2: (Sports), TBD Page B1
Tease 3 (Outdoors): SLIDING STONES Outdoors columnist Amber Travsky learns about curling, Page A6
A2 (send color)
A3 (send color)
Today’s pick: Norway drones, AP (photo)
Jumps from 1
A4 (send B&W)
Syndicated cartoon
Casper Star-Tribune editorial (Wyoming editorial)
Adler column (Other voices)
Letters policy (first)/contact boxes (if needed)
A5 (send color)
Obits (TBD)
Around Wyoming briefs (in today’s blox)
AP filler if needed
Vol. 142 No. 221
A6 OUTDOORS (send color)
Travsky column-curling for beginners (photos-one for front, other for jump)
Moose on the loose, WNE (photo for jump, with more room)
Jumps to A7
A7 (send color)
Conservation deal reached, WNE (filler if needed)
Jumps from A6 (photos)
Fishing Report (ad on top)
A8 (send B&W)
AP National news wire
B SECTION
B1-B3 SPORTS (B1 and B3 color, B2 B&W)
B4-B5 COMICS/PUZZLES (send B&W)
B6-B7 AP NATIONAL/WORLD NEWS WIRE (send B&W)
B8 CLASSIFIEDS (send color)
