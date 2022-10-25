BOOMERANG page plan for WEDNESDAY, Oct. 26
A1 (send color)
Tease 1: TODAY’S PICK Most in U.S. want more action on climate change, Page A3
Tease 2: MW RANKINGS WyoSports’ Alex Taylor lists football teams from best to worst, Page B1
Tease 3: ON THE RISE Fentanyl-related overdose deaths has steadily increased in Wyoming, Page A7.
A2 (send color)
A3 (send color)
Today’s pick: Most in U.S. want more action on climate change, AP (photo)
Jumps from front
A4 (send B&W)
Syndicated cartoon
Lowry column (Other voices)
Goodman-Moynihan column (Other voices)
LTE policies/contact boxes filler
A5 (send color)
Obits (number TBD)
On the record
VA accused of cover-up-patient death, WNE
Vol. 142 No. 226
A6 (send color)
Defending criminal abortion ban, WNE (photo)
A7 (send color)
Wyoming fentanyl deaths up as state pushes awareness, WNE (photos)
A8-A9 (send color)
AP news wire pages: National (first)/World (second)
A10 FULL PAGE AD
B SECTION
B1-B3 (send B1 and B3 color, B2 B&W)
B4-B7 COMICS-Wed./PUZZLES-three days-Mon.-Wed. (send B&W)
B8-B10 CLASSAIFIEDS (send color)
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.