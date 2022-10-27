BOOMERANG page plan for FRIDAY, Oct. 28
A1 (send color)
Tease 1: INTO THE UNKNOWN UW planetarium reopens, announces upcoming schedule, Page A6
Tease 2: FAMILIAR NAME There’s a Deti playing high school football for Cheyenne Central, Page B3
Tease 3: SOLAR POWER Solar farm project to be built near Cokeville moves forward, Page A7
A2 (send color)
A3 (send color)
State test scores fall slightly, WNE
A1 jumps (photo)
A4 (send B&W)
Syndicated cartoon
Kerry Drake column (Wyoming voices)
Dave Simpson column (Wyoming voices)
Letters policy (first), contact boxes (to fill)
A5 (send color)
Obits (TBD)
Cheyenne attorney suspended (mug)
Around Wyoming briefs
Vol. 142 No. 228
A6 Entertainment (send color)
UW planetarium reopens – new schedule (photo)
Fill with AP entertainment wire
A7 (send color)
Lincoln County solar farm moving forward, WNE (photo)
A8-A10 (A8 color; A9 B&W; A10 color)
AP WIRE NATIONAL/WORLD
B SECTION
B1-B2 UW FOOTBALL WRAP (send color)
B3-B5 SPORTS (B1 color, B3-B4 B&W)
B6-B7 COMICS/PUZZLES (send B&W)
B8 CLASSIFIEDS (send color)
B9-B10 UW FOOTBALL WRAP (send color)
