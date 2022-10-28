BOOMERANG page plan for WEEKEND, Oct. 29
A1 (send color)
Tease 1: UNHEALTHY HERD Disease hits Devil Canyon bighorn sheep herd, Page A4
Tease 2: DEFENSIVE DOMINANCE Harris leads Cowboys in sacks after career-best game, Page C1
Tease 3: LARAMIE LIFE, The Unexpected Company brings laughter to Laramie, Page B1
A2 (send color)
A3 (send color)
A4 (send B&W)
A5 (send color)
A6 (send color)
B1 Laramie Life (send color)
B2 (send color)
B3 Community (send color) – MAY HAVE TO MOVE ONE AD TO A6 TO FIT BELOW
B4 Opinion (first opinion page) (send B&W), all jumps to B5
B5 (more opinion) (send B&W)
B6 FULL PAGE COLOR AD
C1 Sports (C1 color, C2 B&W, C3-C6 color)
D Classifieds section
D1-D4 classifieds (send color)
D5-D6 COMICS/PUZZLES (send B&W)
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.