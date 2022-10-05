BOOMERANG page plan for THURSDAY, Oct. 6
A1 (send color)
Tease 1: TODAY’S PICK Russian launches into space from U.S., Page A3
Tease 2: Sports tease
Tease 3 (Outdoors): BURN SCARS Watching how a forest rebounds from fire through time, Page A6
A2 (send color)
A3 (send color)
Today’s pick: Russian launched from U.S., AP (photo), it’s in Blox
Constitutional amendments, WNE (election bug)
Jumps from 1
A4 (send B&W)
Syndicated cartoon
Simpson column (Wyoming voices)
Adler column (Other voices)
Letters policy (first)/contact boxes (if needed)
A5 (send color)
Obits (three)
Felony arrest (mug)
Wyoming law firm-expunge online tool, WTE
Vol. 142 No. 209
A6 OUTDOORS (send color)
Travsky column-Mullen Fire (photos)
Flaming Gorge drawdown, WyoFile (photos)
Bird flu strain back in Teton raptors, WNE
Jumps to A7
A7 (send color)
Jumps from A6 (photos)
Fishing Report (ad on top)
A8 (send color) Health Pro Page
Some sort of an AP health-related story (no photo)
B SECTION
B1-B3 SPORTS (B1 color, B2 B&W, B3 color)
B4-B5 AP WIRE NATIONAL/WORLD (send color) – other than Today’s Pick
B6-B7 COMICS/PUZZLES (send B&W)
B8 CLASSIFIEDS (send color)
