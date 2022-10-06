BOOMERANG page plan for FRIDAY, Oct. 7
A1 (send color)
Tease 1: HELP WANTED Estimates show thousands missing from Wyoming’s workforce , Page A3
Tease 2: sports tease, Page B3
Tease 3: (Something from the entertainment page), Page A6
A2 (send color)
A3 (send color)
Thousands missing from WY workforce, WNE (file photo)
A1 jumps (photos)
A4 (send B&W)
Syndicated cartoon
Wyoming editorials 1, 2 and 3 (Wyoming editorial)
Letters policy (first), contact boxes (to fill)
A5 (send color)
Obits ( )
AP wire national filler
Vol. 142 No. 210
A6 (send Color)
AP Entertainment stories (photos)
A7-A8 CLASSIFIEDS (send color)
B SECTION
B1-B2 UW FOOTBALL WRAP (send color)
B3-B4 SPORTS (B3 color, B4 B&W)
B5-B6 COMICS/PUZZLES (send B&W)
B7-B8 UW FOOTBALL WRAP (send color)
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.