BOOMERANG page plan for WEDNESDAY, Sept. 13
A1 (send color)
Tease 1: OUCH Montana man mauled by a grizzly bear doing well, long recovery ahead, Page A3
Tease 2: JUST IN TIME Harrison Waylee ready to make UW debut against Texas, Page B1
Tease 3: SUMMER JOB Northwest College volleyball player digs against flames, Page A8
A2 (send color)
A3 (send color)
Montana man who was mauled by a grizzly bear doing well, long recovery ahead, AP (photo)
A1 jumps
A4 (send B&W)
Syndicated cartoon
Rodger McDaniel column (Local voices)
Jon Conrad column (Wyoming voices)
David Adler column (Other voices) - may have to jump to A5 if cartoon too small
LTE policies
A5 (send color)
Obits (three obits-three notices; all under obit kicker)
Around Wyoming briefs
Vol. 143, No. 216
A6 (send color)
Obit overflow if needed
Daily record/police calls – run full
Crime and punishment briefs
A7 (send color)
Officers credit probation supervisors for de-escalating dangerous situation in Spring Gulch, WNE – (two photos)
Documentary highlights one group’s recovery efforts for MIAs, WNE – no art
A8
Northwest College volleyball player digs against flames, WNE – (two photos)
Real estate market continues to normalize in north Big Horn County, WNE – no art
A9-A10 (send A9 B&W; A10 color) AP National/World news wire
------------------------------------------------------
B SECTION
B1-B3 Sports (send color) – B2 will be color going forward because of plenty of local sports content
B4-B7 (send B&W) COMICS-Wednesday; PUZZLES-Monday/Tuesday/Wednesday
B8-B10 (send color) CLASSIFIEDS
