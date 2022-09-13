BOOMERANG page plan for WEDNESDAY, Sept. 14
...AIR QUALITY ALERT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON... The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the Wyoming Department of Health. WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke. WHERE...Much of southeast Wyoming. Some locations impacted include but are not limited to Douglas, Lusk, Wheatland, Torrington, Pine Bluffs, Cheyenne, Laramie, Shirley Basin, and Muddy Gap. WHEN...Through 1 PM MDT Today. IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from distant wildfires. HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause respiratory health effect. Although these people are most susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality conditions. CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at http://www.wyvisnet.com/
...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED TUESDAY AFTERNOON... ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 417, 418, 419, 429, 430, AND 432... The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 7 PM MDT this evening. * WIND...Southeast 15 to 20 MPH with gusts 25 to 30 MPH. * HUMIDITY...Minimum 10 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Don't be the spark! &&
BOOMERANG page plan for WEDNESDAY, Sept. 14
TODAY’S PICK A piece of the queen: New souvenirs mark monarch’s death, Page A3
ELECTION 2022 Effort to strip power from SOS similar to school superintendent, Page A7
Today’s pick: A piece of the queen: New souvenirs mark monarch’s death, AP (photos)
Walker column (Wyoming voices)
Sore losers in the Wyoming Legislature (Wyoming editorial)
Obits (1 small one so far)
Higher Ground Fair seeks to lift community this weekend, Abby (file photo)
Felony arrest (mug)
On the record
Around Wyoming briefs
Effort to strip power from SOS similar to school superintendent, WNE (file photo, bug)
GOP aims to censure Case, WNE (file photo)
Record number of independents running for Legislature, WNE (file photo, bug)
Cost of proposed Alkali Dam has doubled to $70M, WNE
