BOOMERANG page plan for SATURDAY - WEEKEND EDITION, Sept. 16
A1 (send color)
Tease 1: PAYING ROYALTIES Biden plan would overhaul 151-year-old mining law, Page A3
Tease 2: COMFORT ZONE Wrook Brown gaining confidence after first career INT, Page B1
Tease 3: LARAMIE LIFE UW Extension works to build a geodesic dome for Laramie resident, Page A7
A2 (send color)
A3 (send color)
A4 OPINION (SEND COLOR) – may have a jump to A5
A5 (send color)
A6 (send color)
A7 (send color) LARAMIE LIFE
A8 (send color) COMMUNITY
A9 (send color)
A10 (send color) AP national/world wire stories
-----------------------------------------------------------------
B1-B4 Sports (send color)
B5-B6 (send color) AP National/World wire stories
B7-B8 Saturday’s comics and puzzles (send B&W)
B9-B10 Classifieds (send color)
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.