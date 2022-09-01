BOOMERANG page plan for FRIDAY, Sept. 2
A1 (send color)
Tease 1
TODAY’S PICK ‘Tragic outcomes’: Mentally ill face fatal risk with police, Page A3
Tease 2:
Sports tease
Tease 3:
HEALTH CARE EXPANSION State mulls joining mental health care compacts, Page A6
A2 (send color)
A3 (send color)
Today’s pick: ‘Tragic outcomes’: Mentally ill face fatal risk with police, AP (photo) – use first photo, pls
Free overdose antidote available, WNE
Opinions differ on WEA education lawsuit, WNE – can hold if you want
Jumps from A1
A4 (send B&W)
Syndicated cartoon
Goodman/Moynihan column (Other voices)
Lowry column (Other voices)
New letters policy
A5 (send color)
Obits (1 little one)
Mysterious moth-eating bears have a people problem, WNE (file photo)
Around Wyoming
Vol. 142 No. 180
A6 (send color)
State mulls joining mental health care compacts, WNE (file photos)
Petitioners protest county’s gravel pit plans, WNE
A7 (send B&W)
Wire stuff
A8 CLASSIFIED (send color)
Yup, it’s the back of A Section today.
B SECTION
B1-B2 UW WRAP (send color)
B3-B4 SPORTS (send B3 color, B4 B&W)
B5-B6 COMICS/PUZZLES (send B&W)
B7-B8 UW WRAP (send color)
