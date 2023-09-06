BOOMERANG page plan for THURSDAY, Sept. 7
A1 (send color) – two teases, centered
Tease 1: ICE IN HIS VEINS Hoyland building off career-high 56-yarder against Texas Tech, Page B1
Tease 3: OUTDOORS Travsky column: Wildlife biology has its ups and downs, Page A6
A2 (send color)
A3 (send color)
A1 jumps
A4 (send B&W)
Syndicated cartoon
Khale Lenhart column (Wyoming voices)
Landon Brown column (Wyoming voices)
Wyoming Tribune Eagle editorial (Wyoming editorial) – may have to jump to A5
Letters to the editor policies
A5 (send color)
Obits (one notice)
Around Wyoming briefs – use first
Crime and punishment briefs – use second
Vol. 143, No. 211
A6 OUTDOORS (send color) – jumps to A7
MAIN (top 1/2 of page): Travsky column-Wildlife biology has its ups and downs (three photos,mug on front /fourth photo on jump)
Bottom (1/2 of page): Can a new designation help central Wyoming cash in on its rich history?, WyoFile (graphic on front) – would like to run all of this
A7 (send color)
Jumps from A6
Fishing report PDF (ad between jumps and on top of fishing report PDF)
A8 (send color) Health Pro Page – AP health related story for top of page in Blox (with photo)
---------------------------------------------------
B SECTION
B1-B3 SPORTS (send color)
B4-B5 (send B&W) AP National/World wire stories
B6-B7 COMICS/PUZZLES (send B&W)
B8 CLASSIFIEDS (send color)
