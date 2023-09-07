BOOMERANG page plan for FRIDAY, Sept. 1
A1 (send color)
Tease 1: TODAY’S PICK Exceptionally preserved Roman swords discovered in a Dead Sea cave, Page A3
Tease 2: LHS FOOTBALL Plainsmen to host Sheridan for season home opener, Page B1
Tease 3: FURTHER REVIEW Judge says state must answer fact-finding questions in abortion lawsuit, Page A6
COWBOYS PREVIEW STRIP AD GOES BELOW MASTHEAD AND TEASES HERE
A2 (send color)
A3 (send color)
Today’s pick: Exceptionally preserved Roman swords discovered in a Dead Sea cave, AP (photo)
TBD story – no art
Jumps from A1
A4 (send B&W)
Syndicated cartoon
Marissa Carpio column (Wyoming voices)
Marjorie “Slim” Woodruff column (Other voices)
Cody Enterprise editorial (Wyoming editorial)
Letters to the editor policies
A5 (send color)
Obits (four notices)
Cheyenne officials may be given jurisdiction over some F.E. Warren criminal cases, WTE – (photo)
Crime and punishment briefs
Vol. 143, No. 212
A6 (send color)
Judge: State must answer fact-finding questions in abortion lawsuit, WNE (photo/two mugs)
AP filler if needed
A7 (send color) National/World AP wire
A8 (send color) CLASSIFIED PAGE
-----------------------------------------------------
B SECTION
B1-B2 (send color) COWBOYS PREVIEW WRAP
B3-B4 SPORTS (send color)
B5-B6 COMICS/PUZZLES (send B&W)
B7-B8 (send color) COWBOYS PREVIEW WRAP
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.