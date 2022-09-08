BOOMERANG page plan for FRIDAY, Sept. 9
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT FRIDAY... The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the Wyoming Department of Health. WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke. WHERE...Portions of southeast Wyoming including Laramie, Platte, and Goshen counties, as well as parts of Albany county. WHEN...1PM Today through 1PM Friday. IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from Idaho Wildfires. HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause respiratory health effect. Although these people are most susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality conditions. CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at http://www.wyvisnet.com/
...RED FLAG WARNING FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE NEBRASKA PANHANDLE TODAY DUE TO GUSTY WEST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY... ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WEST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 418, 419, 420, 421, 422, 423, 424, 425, 427, 428, 429, 430, AND 432... * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 418 through 425. Fire weather zones 427 through 430. Fire weather zone 432. * WIND...West to northwest winds 15 to 20 mph sustained with gusts to 35 mph possible. * HUMIDITY...7 to 15 percent. * HAINES...5 to 6. * THUNDERSTORMS...Isolated dry thunderstorms are likely Thursday afternoon leading to additional fire starts. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&
BOOMERANG page plan for FRIDAY, Sept. 9
A1 (send color)
Tease 1
HISTORIC REIGN Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96 after 70 years on the throne, Page A3
Tease 2:
Sports tease
Tease 3:
YELLOWSTONE GEOLOGY Researchers seek to understand small geyser systems, Page A6
A2 (send color)
A3 (send color)
Today’s pick: LATEST AP STORY ON QUEEN DYING, AP (file photos)
Jumps from 1
A4 (send B&W)
Syndicated cartoon
Drake column (Wyoming voices)
Goodyman/Moynihan column (Other voices)
A5 (send color)
Obits (if there are any)
2 arrested for illegally voting as felons, WTE (bug)
Worth noting to fill
Vol. 142 No. 186
A6 (send color)
Researchers seek to understand small geyser systems, WNE (photos)
Buchanan sticks with plan to become judge despite GOP pressure, WTE (file photo)
A7 (send B&W)
Wire (just not the Queen story, as that’s on A3)
A8 CLASSIFIEDS (send color)
B SECTION
B1-B2 UW FOOTBALL WRAP (send both color)
B3-B4 SPORTS (B3 color, B4 B&W)
B5-B6 COMICS/PUZZLES (send B&W)
B7-B8 UW FOOTBALL WRAP (send both color)
