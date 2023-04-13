ldb-20230414-spts/top tease: LHS soccer
Sports Budget: Friday, April 14
----
PAGE B1: Send color
— MAIN: Cowboys football-Svoboda feature (Taylor) – second photo for jump
Photo/mugs/Wyoming logo-brown
— SECOND (Down one side): Commanders sale (AP)
NFL logo
— THIRD: NAIA player of year commits to UW (Taylor) – second photo for jump
Photo/mug/UW logo-yellow
PAGE B2: Send B&W
— MAIN: NHL coaches carousel (AP)
Photo/NHL logo
— SECOND: PGA fall tourneys (AP) – filler if needed after jumps (and photos)
PGA/logo
— jumps from front
— Local scoreboard (boxed, three columns, top to bottom)
