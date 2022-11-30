ldb-20221201-spts/top tease: TBD
Sports Budget: Thursday, Dec. 1
----
PAGE B1: Send color – all jumps to B2
— TOP (Across the top): Cowboys-Santa Clara gamer (Staff)
Possible photo/for sure mugs/UW logo-brown
— MAIN: Cress reaches NFR again (Johnke)
Main photo/mugs/NFR logo
— THIRD: World Cup-U.S. hopes (AP)
Photo/World Cup logo
PAGE B2: Send COLOR (because of ad)
— MAIN: Playoff expansion (AP)
Photo/CFP logo
— Jumps from B1 (with stats breakout for Cowboys)
— Local scoreboard (boxed, lower left, two columns) – move ad to the right of scoreboard – if ad is taller then leave to the left
PAGE B3: Send color
— MAIN: Bills-Patriots preview (AP)
Photo/logo
— SECOND: Watson returns (AP)
Photo/NFL logo
