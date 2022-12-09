ldb-20221210-spts/top tease: TBD
Sports Budget: Saturday, Dec. 10
----
PAGE B1: Send color – all jumps to B2
— MAIN: UW basketball-Maldonado (Taylor)
Photo/mugs/UW logo-brown
— SECOND: AP player of the year (AP) – down one side
AP logo
— THIRD: Cowboys players become referees (Taylor)
Photo/mugs/UW logo-yellow
PAGE B2: Send B&W
— MAIN: Army-Navy preview (AP) – can cut to fit jumps if needed
Photo
— Jumps from front
Second photo for Cowboys players-tourney
— Local scoreboard (boxed, lower left, two columns)
PAGE B3: Send color
— MAIN: Mets-Nimmo signing (AP)
Photo/MLB logo
— National scoreboard
PAGE B4: Send color
— MAIN: WCup Netherlands-Argentina gamer (AP)
Photo/World Cup logo
— SECOND: WCup Croatia-Brazil gamer (AP) – package with above
PAGE B5: Send color
— SECOND: Nuggets follow-up (AP)
— SECOND: NHL Sabres-Thompson (AP)
Photo/NHL logo
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.