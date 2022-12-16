ldb-20221217-spts/top tease: LHS results
Sports Budget: Saturday, Dec. 17
----
PAGE B1: Send color – all jumps to B2
— MAIN: Cowboys basketball-Wenzel (Taylor)
Photo/mug/game day breakout
— SECOND: Newberry column (AP) – down one side
Mug
— THIRD: Mets-Nimmo (AP)
Photo/MLB logo
PAGE B2: Send B&W
— MAIN: LA Bowl preview (AP)
Photo/MW logo
— Jumps from front
— Local scoreboard (boxed, lower left, two columns)
PAGE B3: Send color
— MAIN: Broncos-Wilson out (AP)
Photo/Broncos logo
— SECOND: Bills-Beasley (AP)
Photo/NFL logo
— THIRD: WNBA Griner (AP)
WNBA logo
PAGE B4: Send color – MOVE ADS TO B5
— MAIN: PNC Championship (AP)
Photo/PGA logo
— National scoreboard
PAGE B5: Send color
— MAIN: WCup Messi’s Hometown (AP)
Photo/World Cup logo
Results will be published in the Saturday, Dec. 31 edition of the newspaper.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.