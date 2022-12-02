ldb-20221203-spts-B1 sports tease: TBD
Sports Budget: Saturday, Dec. 3 – Weekend edition
----
PAGE B1: Send color – all jumps to B2
— MAIN: UW basketball-Kyman (Taylor)
Photo/LHS logo
— SECOND: Alex Taylor column, down one side
Mug/Commentary kicker
— THIRD: MW Championship preview (AP)
Photo/MW logo
PAGE B2: Send B&W
— MAIN: Cowgirls gamer (AP)
Mugs/UW logo-white/stats breakout
— B1 jumps
— Local scoreboard (boxed, three columns, top to bottom)
PAGE B3: Send color
— MAIN: World Cup-USA preview (AP)
Photo/World Cup logo
PAGE B4: Send color
— MAIN: Bills analysis (AP)
Photo/NFL logo
— SECOND: Broncos-Hamler (AP)
Photo/Broncos logo
PAGE B5: Send color
— MAIN: NHL injury problems (AP)
Photo/NHL logo
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.