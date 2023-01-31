ldb-20230201-spts/top tease:
Sports Budget: Wednesday, Feb. 1
----
PAGE B1: Send color
— TOP (across the top): UW football-coaching staff (Staff)
Photo/NFL logo
— MAIN PACKAGE: Broncos new coach (AP)
Photo/Broncos logo
— SECOND: Cowgirls basketball honors (Staff) – down one side, below
Mugs/UW logo-yellow
— THIRD: Pokes in the Pros (Staff)
Photo/UW-NFL logos
PAGE B2: Send B&W
— MAIN: Around the NBA (AP)
Photo/NBA logo
— SECOND: Fowler retires (AP)
Photo/logo
— Jumps from front
— Local scoreboard (boxed, three columns, top to bottom)
