ldb-20230211-spts/top tease: MLB spring training
Sports Budget: Saturday, Feb. 11
----
PAGE B1: Send color
UW basketball stories, top half of page, side-by-side
— MAIN: Cowboys advance (Taylor), jump to B2
Photo/mugs/game-day breakout - logos
— MAIN: Cowgirls advance (Atencio), jump to B2
— Super Bowl half-page PDF
PAGE B2: Send B&W
— MAIN: Nebraska-Torrid Tominaga (AP)
Photo/Nebraska logo
— UW jumps from front
— Local scoreboard (boxed, two columns, top to bottom)
PAGE B3: Send color
— MAIN: Avalanche-Lightning gamer-follow up from last night (AP)
Photo/Avalanche logo
— SECOND: NBA Bucks ownership (AP)
Photo/NBA logo
PAGE B4: Send color
— MAIN: PGA Phoenix Open (AP)
Photo/PGA logo
PAGE B5: Send color
— MAIN: MLB spring training (AP)
Photo/MLB logo
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.