ldb-20230219-spts/top tease: Cowboys coverage
Sports Budget: Friday, Feb. 17
----
PAGE B1: Send color
— MAIN: Cowgirls basketball-Fertig (Taylor) – all jumps to B2
Photo/mugs/game day breakout-logos
— SECOND: LHS soccer-Pannell (staff) – down one side, top
Plainsmen logo
— SECOND: LHS-East basketball (Atencio) – down one side, bottom
LHS logo
— THIRD: MW women’s power rankings (Atencio) – down one side, bottom
Photo/mug/MW logo
PAGE B2: Send B&W
— MAIN: NCAA Year of the Big Man (AP) – filler if needed
Photo/NCAA logo
— Jumps from front
— Local scoreboard (boxed, two columns, top to bottom)
PAGE B3: Send color
— MAIN: All-Star game-Utah image (AP)
Photo
— SECOND: NBA Hall of Fame finalists (AP)
NBA logo
— THIRD: NHL Stadium series (AP)
Photo/NHL logo
