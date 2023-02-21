ldb-20230223-spts/top tease: Cowgirls advance
Sports Budget: Thursday, Feb. 23 – saturation edition
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM MST THURSDAY... ...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Localized higher amounts up to 12 inches possible. Northeast winds gusting as high as 35 mph could produce blowing and drifting snow. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of panhandle Nebraska and southeast Wyoming. * WHEN...Winter Storm Warning from 8 PM this evening to 5 AM MST Thursday. Wind Chill Watch from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in 10 minutes or less. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
ldb-20230223-spts/top tease: Cowgirls advance
Sports Budget: Thursday, Feb. 23 – saturation edition
----
PAGE B1: Send color
Top 2/3 of page
— MAIN: UW’s Black 14 honored nationally/locally (Contributed), jump to B3 – for color photo
Two photos on front (another for jump)
Bottom 1/3 of page
— SECOND: Nuggets-Jokic (AP), jump to B2
Photo/Nuggets logo
----
PAGE B2: Send black and white
— MAIN: UNLV LaRocque (AP)
Photo/MW logo
— SECOND: Woods/McIlroy venture (AP)
Photo
— Nuggets jump from front
— Local scoreboard (boxed, two columns, top to bottom)
----
PAGE B2: Send color
— MAIN: MLB pitch clock (AP)
Photo/MLB logo
— UW’s Black 14 jump
