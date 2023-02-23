ldb-20230224-spts/top tease: Cowgirls gamer
Sports Budget: Friday, Feb. 24
----
PAGE B1: Send color
— MAIN: Cowgirls column-Larsen (Taylor), jump to B2
Photo/mug/UW logo-yellow
— MAIN: LHS girls state wrestling (Johnke)
Photo/Nuggets logo
— MAIN: Cowboys basketball-Roberson (Taylor), jump to B3
Portrait photo/mugs/game day breakout-logos
PAGE B2: Send black and white
— MAIN: MW men’s power rankings (Taylor)
Photo/mug/MW logo/analysis kicker
— SECOND: Broncos-Joseph (AP)
Broncos logo
— B1 jumps
— Local scoreboard (boxed, two columns, top to bottom)
PAGE B3: Send black and white
— MAIN: MLB rule changes-bigger bases (AP) – don’t cut
Photo/MLB logo
— SECOND: MLS players to watch (AP) – can cut
Photo/MLS logo
— Cowboys basketball-Roberson jump
