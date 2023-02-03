ldb-20230204-spts/top tease: TBD
Sports Budget: Saturday, Feb. 4
----
PAGE B1: Send color – all jumps to B2
— MAIN: Cowboys basketball-Barnhart feature (Taylor)
Photo/mugs/game day breakout-logos (UW brown)
— SECOND: Ike brief (Staff), down one side at the top
Ike mug
— SECOND: MW women’s power rankings (Atencio)
Atencio mug/MW logo
— THIRD: Cowgirls-Colorado State advance (Atencio)
Photo/mugs/game day breakout-logos (UW yellow)
PAGE B2: Send B&W
— Jumps from front
— Local scoreboard (boxed, three columns, top to bottom)
PAGE B3: Send color
— MAIN: Super Bowl-Eagles core four (AP)
Photo/Super Bowl logo
— SECOND: Super Bowl-4th down decisions (AP), package with above
Photo
— THIRD: Senior Bowl preview (AP)
Photo/Senior Bowl logo
PAGE B4: Send color
— MAIN: Scoring record-LeBron’s Legacy (AP)
Photo/NBA logo
— SECOND: PGA Pebble Beach (AP)
Photo/PGA logo
— THIRD: NHL All-Star 3-on-3 debate (AP)
Photo/NHL logo
