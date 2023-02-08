ldb-20230209-spts/top tease: TBD
Sports Budget: Thursday, Feb. 9
----
PAGE B1: Send color – all jumps to B2
— MAIN (across top): Cowboys dismiss three players (Taylor)
Photo/mugs/Coverage breakout with UW/UNLV logos
— SECOND (main package): WHSAA girls state wrestling (Johnke)
Photo/WHSAA logo
— SECOND: LeBron James breaks record (AP), down one side, 2½ columns for photo
Photo/NBA logo
— THIRD: Cowgirls-Utah State advance (Atencio)
Photo/mugs/game day breakout-logos
PAGE B2: Send B&W
— MAIN: Women’s basketball-tough neighborhood (AP)
Photo/NCAA logo
— Jumps from front
— Local scoreboard (boxed, two columns, top to bottom)
PAGE B3: Send B&W
— MAIN: Super Bowl-backup quarterbacks (AP)
Photo/Super Bowl logo
— SECOND: Olympics-delayed investigation (AP)
Photo/Olympics logo
— THIRD: PGA Phoenix Open preview (AP)
Photo/PGA logo
