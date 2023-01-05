ldb-20230106-spts/top tease:
Sports Budget: Thursday, Jan. 6
----
PAGE B1: Send color
— MAIN: Cowboys basketball more setbacks (Taylor)
Photo/mugs/game day breakout with logos
— SECOND: New volleyball associate head coach – down one side
UW logo-yellow
— THIRD: Georgia-Kirby’s way (AP)
Photo/National Championship logo
PAGE B2: Send B&W
— MAIN: All Bowl team (AP)
Photo
— Jumps from front
— Local scoreboard (boxed, lower left, two columns)
PAGE B3: Send color
— MAIN: Hamlin update (AP)
Photo/NFL logo
— National scoreboard
