ldb-20230107-spts/top tease: LHS sports
Sports Budget: Saturday, Jan. 7
----
PAGE B1: Send color
Top 2/3 of page because of two photos
— MAIN: Cowboys football – a look back (Taylor), jump to B3
Two photos/mugs/UW logo-yellow
— SECOND: NFL owners approve playoff plan (AP) – down one side, jump to B2
NFL logo
Bottom 1/3 of page
— THIRD: Cowboys-SDSU preview (Taylor), jump to B2
Photo/mugs/game day breakout
PAGE B2: Send B&W
— MAIN: Smith player of the year (AP)
Photo
— Two jumps from front
— Local scoreboard (boxed, lower left, two columns)
PAGE B3: Send color
— MAIN: FCS Championship preview (AP)
Photo/FCS logo
— Cowboys football jump (third photo)
