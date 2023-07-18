ldb-20230719-spts/top tease: Northwestern lawsuit
Sports Budget: Wednesday, July 19
----
PAGE B1: Send color
— MAIN: UW Golf-Dales (Staff)
Photo/mug/logo
— SECOND (Down one side, 2 ½ columns for photo): WNBA rookie of the year candidate (AP)
Photo/WNBA logo
— THIRD: NASCAR-Truex Jr. pondering retirement (AP)
Photo/NASCAR logo
PAGE B2: Send B&W
— MAIN: Northwestern Lawsuit (AP)
Photo/ NCAA logo
— SECOND: Rashford signs with Man United (AP)
Photo
— THIRD: Galchenyuk checks into assistance program (AP)
Photo/logo
— B1 jumps
— Local scoreboard (boxed, two columns) - NOT FOR TODAY-EDITOR’S NOTE INSTEAD IN LOWER LEFT CORNER
