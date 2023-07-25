ldb-20230726-spts/top tease:
Sports Budget: Wednesday, July 26
----
PAGE B1: Send color
— MAIN: Rangers still alive at state tourney (Edmonds)
File photo/logo
— SECOND (down one side, 2 ½ columns for photo): Chargers-Herbert contract (AP)
Photo/logo
— THIRD: Ledecky wins gold in 1,500 at the swimming worlds (AP)
Photo
PAGE B2: Send B&W
— MAIN: Bronny James in stable condition after cardiac arrest (AP)
Photo/NCAA logo
— SECOND: Ohtani buzz dominates MLB trade deadline (AP)
Photo/MLB logo
— B1 jumps
— Local scoreboard (boxed, two columns, lower left)
PAGE B3: Send B&W
— MAIN: Bergeron announces retirement after 19 seasons (AP)
Photo/NHL logo
— SECOND: South Korea's Phair becomes youngest ever World Cup player (AP)
— THIRD: Johnny Lujack, 1947 Heisman winner dies at the age of 98 (AP)
