ldb-20230315-spts/top tease: TBD
Sports Budget: Wednesday, March 15
----
PAGE B1: Send color
— MAIN: Cowboys column-Maldonado (Taylor), jump to B3
Photo/Taylor mug/Commentary kicker
— SECOND (down one side, top): UW wrestling (Staff), jump to B2
Mugs/UW logo-brown
— SECOND (down one side, bottom): UW transfers (Taylor)
UW logo-yellow
— THIRD: AP All-American team (AP), jump to B2
Photo/AP logo
PAGE B2: Send B&W
— MAIN: Around the NBA (AP)
Photo/NBA logo
— Bally Sports bankruptcy (AP)
No art
— Other two B1 jumps
— Local scoreboard (boxed, two columns, lower left from bottom up)
PAGE B3: Send color
— MAIN: Broncos free agency (AP)
Photo/Broncos logo
— Cowboys column-Maldonado and transfers jumps
