ldb-20230318-spts/top tease: TBD
Sports Budget: Saturday, March 18
----
PAGE B1: Send color – all jumps to B2
— MAIN (Across the top): Cowgirls-WNIT coverage (Taylor)
Mugs/UW logo
— SECOND (main package): Purdue upset (AP)
Photo
— THIRD: MLB-World Baseball Classic (AP)
Photo/MLB and World Basketball Classic logos
PAGE B2: Send B&W
— MAIN: PGA Valspar (AP)
Photo/PGA logo
— B1 jumps
— Local scoreboard (boxed, three columns, top to bottom)
PAGE B3: Send Color
— MAIN: Nuggets follow-up (AP)
Photo/Nuggets logo
— SECOND: Avalanche follow-up (AP)
Photo/Avs logo
— THIRD: Broncos signing (AP)
Broncos logo
