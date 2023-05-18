ldb-20230519-spts/top tease:
Sports Budget: Friday, May 19
----
PAGE B1: Send color – jumps to B3
— MAIN: LHS girls soccer (Atencio) – second photo for jump
Photo/logo
— SECOND (Down one side, top): LHS track and field (Johnke)
LHS logo
— SECOND (Down one side, bottom): UW track and field (Staff)
UW logo
— THIRD: LHS boys soccer (Atencio)
PAGE B2: Send B&W
— MAIN: WNBA season preview (AP)
Photo/WNBA logo
— SECOND: NHL West final preview (AP)
Photo/NHL logo
— THIRD: MLS San Diego (AP) – filler if needed
Photo/MLS logo
— Local scoreboard (boxed, two columns, top to bottom)
PAGE B3: Send Color
— MAIN: PGA Championship (AP)
Photo/PGA logo
— SECOND: Preakness Mage’s connection (AP) – filler if needed after jumps (and photos)
Photo
— B1 jumps
