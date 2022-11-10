ldb-20221111-spts-sports tease: WyoSports coverage
Sports Budget: Friday, Nov. 11
----
PAGE B1: Send color – all jumps to B2
— MAIN: LHS standalone photo
— SECOND: UW roundup (staff), down one side, top
UW logo-brown
— SECOND: UW signees (staff), down one side, bottom
Mugs/UW logo-yellow
— THIRD: College basketball-unusual game sites (AP)
Photo
PAGE B2: Send B&W
— MAIN: NCAA wrestling preview (AP)
Photo/NCAA logo
— Jumps from front
— Local scoreboard (boxed, two columns, bottom left)
PAGE B3: Send color
— MAIN: NFL changing of the guard (AP)
Photo/NFL logo
— SECOND: World Cup-Pulisic (AP)
Photo/World Cup logo
— THIRD: Basketball World Cup-U.S. (AP)
PAGE B4-B5 National/World AP wire
B6 Friday comics (Note: We will be publishing Friday’s puzzles to go with Saturday’s for that edition)
