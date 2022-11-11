ldb-20221112-spts-sports tease: TBD
Sports Budget: Saturday, Nov. 12
----
PAGE B1: Send color – all jumps to B5
Power header: Wyoming State Football Championships (with WHSAA logo on both sides)
Top 1/3
— MAIN: Class 4A preview (Johnke)
Photo/breakout
Bottom 2/3 of page (split side-by-side)
— SECOND: Class 1 A Nine-Man preview (Atencio)
— SECOND: Class 1 A Six-Man preview (Johnke)
PAGE B2: Send B&W
— MAIN: UW roundup (Staff)
Mugs
— SECOND: Cowgirls basketball (Staff)
Mugs/UW logo-white
— Local scoreboard (boxed, two columns, bottom left)
PAGE B3: Send color
— Class 3A gamer (Atencio)
Photo/stats breakout
PAGE B4: Send color
— Class 2A gamer (Taylor)
PAGE B5: Send color
— B1 jumps
PAGE B6: Send color
— MAIN: TBD
For the rest: See news page plan
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.