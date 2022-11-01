ldb-20221102-spts-B1 sports tease: TBD
Sports Budget: Wednesday, Nov. 2
----
PAGE B1: Send color – all jumps to B2
— MAIN: MW power rankings (Taylor)
Photo/mug/MW logo
— SECOND: UW soccer (Staff), down one side, top half, jump to B2
Mug/UW logo-white
— THIRD: Pokes in the Pros (AP)
Photo/UW-brown and NFL logos
PAGE B2: Send B&W
— MAIN: CFP rankings (AP)
Photo/CFP logo
— SECOND: Auburn-Harsin (AP)
Photo
— Jumps from front
— Local scoreboard (boxed, two columns, bottom left)
PAGE B3: Send color
— MAIN: NFL Behind the call (AP)
Photo/NFL logo
— SECOND: NFL Players to coaches
PAGE B4: Send B&W
— MAIN: Around NBA (AP)
Photo/NBA logo
— National scoreboard – these are now ready (hopefully) by 8:30 p.m.
