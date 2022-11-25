ldb-20221126-spts-B1 sports tease: TBD
Sports Budget: Saturday, Nov. 26 – Weekend edition
----
PAGE B1: Send color – all jumps to B2
— MAIN: LHS postseason awards (Staff)
Photo/LHS logo
— SECOND: Cowgirls-Pacific gamer, started at 4 p.m. (Staff), down one side
Mugs/UW logo/stats breakout for jump
— THIRD: NFL Behind the call (AP)
Photo/Broncos logo/Analysis kicker
PAGE B2: Send B&W
— MAIN: MW roundup (AP)
MW logo
— SECOND: Avalanche-Predators ppd. (AP)
Photo/Avalanche logo
— B1 jumps
— Local scoreboard (boxed, three columns, top to bottom)
PAGE B3: Send color
— MAIN: Nebraska coach (AP)
Photo/Nebraska logo
— SECOND: Premium end zones (AP)
Photo/College football logo
— THIRD: Colorado-Sanford (AP)
Logo
PAGE B4: Send color
— MAIN: World Cup U.S.-England gamer (AP)
Photo/logo
PAGE B5: Send color
— MAIN: Bills-Miller (AP)
Photo/NFL logo
— National scoreboard (above ad)
PAGE B6: Send color
— MAIN: Inflation-owners (AP)
Photo
— SECOND: Davis Cup-USA (AP)
— THIRD: TBD (AP)
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.