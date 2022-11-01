ldb-20221103-spts-B1 sports tease: TBD
Sports Budget: Thursday, Nov. 3 – saturation edition
----
PAGE B1: Send color – all jumps to B2
— MAIN: UW football-Stone (Taylor), jump to B3 (for color photo)
Photo/mugs/UW logo - brown
— SECOND: Basketball conferences (AP), down one side, jump to B2
NCAA logo
— THIRD: Portal chaos (AP), jump to B2
Photo
PAGE B2: Send B&W
— MAIN: Around the NBA (AP)
Photo/ logo
— SECOND: Mexican kicker (AP)
— Jumps from front
— Local scoreboard (boxed, two columns, bottom left)
PAGE B3: Send color
— MAIN: Auburn-Harsin (AP)
Photo/logo
— UW football jump from front (photo)
PAGE B4: Send color
— MAIN: NFL Behind the call (AP)
Photo/Broncos logo
— SECOND: NFL record setting deals (AP)
Photo/NFL logo
— THIRD: Bills analysis (AP)
PAGE B5: Send color
— MAIN: World Cup preview (AP)
Photo/U.S. logo
— SECOND: World Cup rising stars (AP), package with above
Photo/World Cup logo
B6-B7 Comics and Puzzles (send B&W)
B8-B9 National and World AP wire (send B&W)
B10 Classifieds (send color)
