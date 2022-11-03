ldb-20221104-spts-B1 sports tease: TBD
Sports Budget: Friday, Nov. 4
...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Converse County Lower Elevations, East Platte County and Central Laramie County. * WHEN...From late Friday night through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Widespread strong crosswinds could create hazardous travel for all motorists on Interstate 25 between mile markers 80 and 170...especially for light weight and high profile vehicles...including light load semis and those towing camper trailers. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. &&
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...The southern Laramie Range Foothills. * WHEN...Now until 6 AM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions from snow and black ice. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
----
PAGE B1: Send color – all jumps to B2
— MAIN: UW football-Watts (Taylor)
Photo/mugs/UW logo-brown
— SECOND: LHS volleyball-state tourney (Atencio), down one side
Lady Plainsmen logo
— THIRD: UW football-running backs (Taylor)
Photo/mugs/UW logo-yellow
----
PAGE B2: Send B&W
— MAIN: NCAA Louisville sanctions (AP)
Photo/NCAA logo
— Jumps from front
— Local scoreboard (boxed, two columns, bottom left)
----
PAGE B3: Send B&W
— MAIN: Broncos bye (AP)
Photo/Broncos logo
— SECOND: NFL Ray Guy obit (AP)
Photo/NFL logo
— THIRD: NBA Nets-Irving (AP)
Photo/NBA logo
----
PAGE B4: Send color
— MAIN: NASCAR Phoenix-Gibbs (AP)
Photo/NASCAR logo
— SECOND: NYC marathon preview (AP)
Photo
----
B5 AP National and World wire (send B&W)
----
B6-B7 Comics and puzzles (send B&W)
----
B8 Classifieds (send color)
