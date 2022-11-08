ldb-20221109-spts-B1 sports tease: TBD
Sports Budget: Wednesday, Nov. 9
----
PAGE B1: Send color
— MAIN: LHS swim-dive standalone photo
— SECOND: CFP rankings (AP), down one side
Logo
— THIRD: MW power rankings (Taylor)
Photo/mug/game day breakout
PAGE B2: Send B&W
— MAIN: Pokes in the Pros (Staff)
Photo/UW-NFL logos
— SECOND: Peter McNab obit (AP)
Photo/Avs logo
— Jumps from front
— Local scoreboard (boxed, two columns, bottom left)
PAGE B3: Send color
— LHS swim-dive photo package
PAGE B4: Send color
— MAIN: Broncos analysis (AP)
Photo/logo
— SECOND: NFL depleted rosters (AP)
Photo
PAGE B5: Send color
— MAIN: Around the NBA (AP)
— SECOND: MLB GM meetings (AP)
B6-B9 Comics and puzzles (send B&W)
B10-12 Classifieds (send color)
