ldb-20220924-spts-C1 sports tease: TBD
Sports Budget: Saturday, Sept. 24
----
PAGE C1 (120):
— TOP (some depth for photo, across top): Cowboys basketball (Criswell), jump to C2
Two photos/mugs/LHS football logo
— MAIN: standalone photo
— SECOND: Athlete compensation (AP), down one side, jump to C3
NCAA logo
— THIRD: Avalanche preview (AP), jump to C3
Photo/logo
PAGE C2 (120): Send B&W
— Cowboys basketball jump from front
— Local scoreboard (boxed, three columns, top to bottom)
PAGE C3 (120): Send B&W
— MAIN: Air Force diesel power (AP)
— SECOND: Broncos injuries (AP)
— C1 jumps
PAGE C4 (90): Send color
— MAIN: BKL World Cup (AP)
Photo
— SECOND: NBA Seattle return (AP)
— THIRD: PGA golf (AP)
Logo
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.