ldb-20221012-spts-B1 sports tease: TBD
Sports Budget: Wednesday, Oct. 12
----
PAGE B1: Send Color – all jumps to B2
— MAIN PACKAGE: MW football-rankings (Taylor)
Photo/MW logo/game day breakout
— SECOND: Pokes in the Pros (Staff), down one side, 2 ½ columns for photo
Photo/UW and NFL logos
— THIRD: Nuggets season preview (AP)
Photo/Nuggets logo
PAGE B2: Send B&W
— MAIN: AP Top 25 (AP)
Photo/AP logo
— Jumps from front
— Local scoreboard (boxed, two columns, bottom left)
----
PAGE B3: Send Color
— MAIN: N.L. early gamer (AP)
Photo/logo
— SECOND: A.L. early gamer (AP)
PAGE B4: Send B&W
— MAIN: NFL roughing calls (AP)
Photo/NFL logo
— National scoreboard (Bozeman-grab early version around 7:30 p.m.), cut to fit above content
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.