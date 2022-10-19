ldb-20221020-spts-B1 sports tease: TBD
Sports Budget: Thursday, Oct. 20
...RED FLAG WARNING UNTIL 7 PM FOR FWZS 418...419...429... 430... 431...432...433...436 AND 437... ...RED FLAG WARNING FOR MOST LOCATIONS IN SOUTHEAST WYOMING THURSDAY... ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 418, 429, 430, 431, 432, AND 433... ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY... The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 7 PM MDT Thursday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 418. Fire weather zones 429 through 433. * WIND...North at 15 to 25 mph with some gusts to 30 mph. Stronger west to northwest winds gusting 35 to 40 mph looking likely Thursday. * HUMIDITY...12 to 15 percent. Afternoon humidity 10 to 15 percent expected Thursday. * HAINES...4 to 5 * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&
...RED FLAG WARNING UNTIL 7 PM FOR FWZS 418...419...429... 430... 431...432...433...436 AND 437... ...RED FLAG WARNING FOR MOST LOCATIONS IN SOUTHEAST WYOMING THURSDAY... ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 418, 429, 430, 431, 432, AND 433... ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY... The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 7 PM MDT Thursday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 418. Fire weather zones 429 through 433. * WIND...North at 15 to 25 mph with some gusts to 30 mph. Stronger west to northwest winds gusting 35 to 40 mph looking likely Thursday. * HUMIDITY...12 to 15 percent. Afternoon humidity 10 to 15 percent expected Thursday. * HAINES...4 to 5 * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&
ldb-20221020-spts-B1 sports tease: TBD
Sports Budget: Thursday, Oct. 20
----
PAGE B1: Send color – all jumps to B2
— MAIN: MW basketball media day (Taylor)
Photo/mugs/UW and MW logos
— SECOND: UW diver honors (Staff), down one side
Mug and UW logo
— THIRD: College football-midseason (AP)
Photo/logo
----
PAGE B2: Send B&W
— MAIN: AP women’s poll (AP)
Photo/AP logo
— SECOND: Avalanche-Landeskog out (AP), for above local scoreboard
Avs logo
— Jumps from front
— Local scoreboard (boxed, two columns, bottom left)
----
PAGE B3: Send color
— MAIN: NLCS early gamer (AP)
Photo/logo
— SECOND: Broncos-Wilson (AP)
Photo/logo
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.