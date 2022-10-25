ldb-20221026-spts-B1 sports tease: TBD
Sports Budget: Wednesday, Oct. 26
----
PAGE B1: Send color
— MAIN: Cowboys football-running backs (Taylor), jump to B3
Photo/mugs/game day breakout
— SECOND: MW power rankings (Taylor), down one side, 2-2 ½ column for photo, jump to B3
Photo/mug/MW and UW logo
— THIRD: Men preseason All-America (AP), jump to B2
Photo
PAGE B2: Send B&W
— MAIN: Women preseason All-America (AP)
— SECOND: Nebraska coach (AP)
Photo/logo
— Jumps from front
— Local scoreboard (boxed, two columns, bottom left)
PAGE B3: Send color
— MAIN: Pokes in the Pros (AP)
Photo/UW and NFL logos
— SECOND: Broncos analysis (AP)
Photo/Broncos logo
— Two jumps from front (second photo for running back feature jump)
